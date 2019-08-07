Malawi female police officer stripped naked by protesters

Lilongwe-(MalawianWatchdog)—Malawi female police officer was on Tuesday stripped naked while on duty by protesters who are demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Jane Ansah, for allegedly mismanaging the May 21 polls.

The officer, whose identity is yet to be verified, was part of the police officers who were deployed to provide security to the demonstrators in Lilongwe.

However, the organizers of the mass protests said they did not want any police officer to come close to their activities and when the police appeared at the premises the protesters gathered, running battles ensued resulting in rooting of property.

As some of the police officers managed to escape from the scene, a female officer was caught and heavily abused by the protesters.

In reaction, gender Minister Mary Navicha, has condemned the act

“ I condone neither of these acts. All are equally barbaric. And we can do better in times like these” she said.

According to Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson, Timothy Mtambo, the police provoked the protesters by dispersing them using teargas.

Mtambo has since advised the police to pay for the damage that was caused during the demonstrations arguing the marchers went wild in retaliation to police action.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers have taken over control of the peaceful mass protests.