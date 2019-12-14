Malawi FA President Walter Nyamilandu defends his position: 26 against 13 votes

Football Association of Malawi President Walter Nyimilandu has defeated his challenger, former Vice President James Mwenda to yet extend his 15 year tenure as President of the association.

Nyamilandu got 26 votes against Mwenda’s 13 votes representing.

Full Results of FAM Elective AGM_ 2019

President

1. Walter Nyamilandu Manda- 23

2. James Leonard Mwenda-13

1st Vice President

1. Jabbar Alide- 21

2. Daud Mthanthiko-15

2nd Vice President

1. Othaniel Hara- 21

2. Dr. Lameck Zatu-15

Executive Members

1. Chimango Munthali- 9

2. David Sado- 5

3. Madalitso Kuyera- 7

4. Muhammad Selemani- 5

5. Masiya Nyasulu- 4

6. Rashid Ntelera- 6

Female Member

1. Felistas Dosi-

NOTES

There is a tie between David Sado and Muhammad Selemani. Each has 5 votes.

After re-run, the two tied at 18 eish.

Third round of voting:

Seleman 20

Sado 16

#FAMElectiveAGM_2019