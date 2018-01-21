Malawi College of Health Sciences releases names of successful candidates to start various programmes: Check names here

Malawi College of Health Sciences has released names of successful candidates who have been selected into various residential and non-residential training programmes at its Campuses in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Zomba.

According to the press release which was made available to Malawian Watchdog, Selected candidates whose courses are tenable at Lilongwe and Blantyre Campuses should report for training on 6th March 2018, while those at Zomba Campus should report on 12th March 2018.

“Candidates that are on Government sponsorship will be required to pay Annual Financial Contribution Fee of MK180,000. Those selected on self-sponsorship will have to pay Annual Tuition Fees of MK500,000 as non-residential students or MK880,000 as residential students. All candidates will have to pay at least half of their fees in the College Account before the day of registration. Candidates that will report before paying

fees will not be registered,” in part reads the statement.

The students are requested to deposit the fees on this bank account

Bank: Standard Bank of Malawi, Branch: Capital City, Account Name: Malawi College of Health Sciences, Account Number: 9100000898144, Account Type:Current

But of importance to note is that “candidates who fail to report at the expiry of one week from the date of opening will have their places declared vacant.”

Please find the names below in the embedded pdf file or download the file here. PRESS 2017 BASIC COURSE SELECTION (NEWSPAPER VERSION)

