Malawi civil servants’ salaries to increase by 15 percent

Civil servants in the country will have their monthly salaries increased by 10 to 15 percent after, according to the National Budget presented on Monday in parliament.

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Joseph Mwanmveka, presented a K1.731 trillion National Budget for the 2019/2020 financial year, which has seen the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology getting the lion’s share.

According to Mwanamveka, the senior civil servants will get a 10 percent increase while the junior workers will get a 15 percent pay hike.

The Malawi Government has also increased minimum wage to k35 000 per month in the 2019/2020 national budget, while tax free salary bracket is now at k45, 000.

Of the total expenditure k1.731 trillion, k1.29 trillion is recurrent; K427 billion is development while deficit is at k159.9 billion.