Malawi by-election supervisory team advised not to compromise by-election

Mulanje district election supervisory team (Dest) has been urged to ensure the Chitakale Ward by-election process meets legal requirements and standards.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) director of legal services David Matumika-Banda said this on Thursday when he opened a training for the team, returning officers and district election clerks on polling procedures and result management.

“There are many changes you all need to understand and master to make this election meets all the legal and professional requirements and standards. Management of elections has undergone an elaborate review to conform to the interpretations and precedents the court set in the presidential elections case ruling in February 2020. This training equips you with expertise to achieve those standards,” said Banda.

He also asked them to be impartial in order to contribute to the credibility of the by-election.

The district returning officer, acting district commissioner for Mulanje, Enock Chumachao, described the training as timely to make the election a success.

“We are passionate and committed to the election and the training will enhance our capacity to professionally manage it,” he said.

The commission will hold the election on March 30 2021 to fill a vacant position of the ward’s councillor following the death of Owen Kampira in January 2021.

Aaron Chitsulo (Malawi Congress Party), Richard Mulingano (Democratic Progressive Party) and Foster Phiri (UTM Party) will contest for the position.