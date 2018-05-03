Malawi born Prophet Cyrus to be guest speaker at Area 25’s crusade in Lilongwe

Lilongwe based Prophet Cyrus has taken his place among Malawi’s cream of revered prophets and prophetesses of God. His steady and fast growing ministry gives hope to the Malawi nation and says will change people’s lives and bring them closer to God.Prophet Cyrus will be the main speaker at a crusade organised by Fountain of Victory International Ministries on 25 and 26 May in area 25 A under the apostleship of Apostle Joseph Ziba.

In an interview, Prophet Cyrus revealed that the crusade will be held under the theme “Your hour of glory”.

He said of the crusade, “The christian flock is currently facing a lot of problems because of failure to take advantage of their relationship with God.

While the aim of the crusade is to win more souls to God, I want to instill prayer and hope in those Christians whom God love, they should know that he will alleviate them from their poverty, heal them from illnesses and give them jobs and children”.

“The bible says we should seek the Kingdom of God first and his righteousness, and everything shall be added upon us,” added Prophet Cyrus.

To Prophet Cyrus, prophesying and ministration are fulfilling tasks God has entrusted upon him and has been prepared for years and now is his time to help change people’s lives in God’s own will.

The prophet said he led a wayward lifestyle of womanizing, boozing, smoking and bullying until God called him to his glory between 2010 and 2011.

The 300,000 residents of area 25 are expected to come to the crusade which Prophet Cyrus has described as very unique.

“We will have the ministration of the word and the prophetic side where God will reveal the root cause of people’s problems and bring them to the point of glory. Then, the outreach side, bringing the crusade to area 25 close to the people so that they easily come,” he said.

Princess Chitsulo will be the main gospel artist at the crusade and will perform alongside Lilongwe Fountain of Victory praise team, O J and Angie and Lilongwe FOV praise team.