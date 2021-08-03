Malawi bill smuggler ‘Pastor’ Thom fired; Chimwendo next?

Following the firing of Presidential Aide on Special Duties Pastor Thom Martin for what the statehouse says “unsanctioned role in the irregular submission of a loan authorization bill to Parliament” the country awaits with expectations on what will befall other senior Government and Statehouse officials who were involved in “smuggle”.

One of such an official is Homeland Security Minister who is Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Richard Chimwendo Banda.

According to highly placed sources at Parliament, for any government bill to appear on the order paper, it passes through the Leader of Government Business who presents the bill to the Business Committee before submitting to the Clerk of Parliament to be included on the day’s business.

“In this particular case, Chimwendo took the bill and presented it directly to the Clerk Fiona Kalemba bypassing all relevant the processes”, revealed our source.

According to another MCP insider, it has transpired that Chimwendo has vested interests in the loan authorization amounting to K93 billion since the construction project of houses for Security organs falls under his Ministry.

“There is no way this bill would have appeared on the order paper without the sanctioning of Chimwendo, no way, since he is key person”, said our source.

It is believed this was an evil plan hatched to defraud government of millions through this construction project which was initiated by the DPP led adminstration.

Apart from Chimwendo and Kalemba, other names that are said to have played a role in the drafting and smuggling of the bill to Parliament include, Secretary to President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi and Chief Presidential Advisor on Strategy and Manifesto implementation Chris Chayima Banda.

Director in the Ministry of Finance Nations Msowoya is also on the radar as he was involved in the drafting of the bill.