Malawi authorities meet to consider reducing outrageous Cannabis license fees

Officials at the Cannabis Regulatory Authority are expected to meet today over a public outcry against the gazzeted cannabis license fees.

Among other things, people and companies will be required to pay $10,000 (equivalent to K7 Million) when acquiring a license to cultivate and sell medicinal hemp.

Apart from that, a fee of $2,000 (Equivalent K1.5 million) is required when obtaining a license to grow and sell industrial hemp.

Speaking to MIJ FM Dr Ketimo Salipira, acting director general of the Cannabis Regulatory Authority- has defended the fees, saying the expectation of the authority is that farmers will operate in cooperatives.

Salipira, however said the authority will meet today to look into the concerns raised by the public.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary committee on Agriculture has asked government to review fees.