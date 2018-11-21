Madam Monica Chakwera in women empowerment drive as 14 graduates in tailoring

Madam Monica Chakwera, Wife to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Dr Lazarus Chakwera was happy with the success of the pilot phase of her tailoring project in hubby’s Lilongwe North West constituency. As one way of empowering women, thus to ensure that they are self-reliant, Madam Chakwera started a tailoring project in July to mid-September this year.

She started with 14 students of which 13 were women and 1 was male. According to the coordinator, this was just pilot project.

The trainees came from all the 7 zones in the constituency. This was deliberate to ensure equal opportunities for all.

According to the project coordinator, each zone was given one machine to train other women in their communities and also for income generating activity within their zones.

The graduation of the trainees took place at Zokoto Primary School which saw Madame Chakwera and wife to MCP deputy president Madame Abida Mia attending the graduation ceremony.

On her part, Madame Mia encouraged the women to work hard and promised them she will closely with Madam Chakwera to bring more projects to the area.