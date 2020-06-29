Lyson Sibande to Malawians: Be patient of the new Chakwera regime

Let us celebrate as much as we can, but let me say it today, because I won’t repeat it – let us manage our expectations and be patient with the new president and his vice. They are not from heaven and neither do they have magic wands to miraculously transform our lives. They will need our full support, advice and understanding.

Bear in your mind that there are some people that have personal expectations from the new administration. I can assure you that some frustrations might start very soon with cabinet appointments and escalate with some other job appointments and expected favors. Those frustrated might be the first to try to drag our nation back into political fights driven by selfish interests. But I am telling you right in advance to give this administration time and patience if we want to see change and progress. Some of their campaign promises won’t be fulfilled tomorrow or this year or next year. You will need patience and more patience. They will make some mistakes here and there along the way, but let’s be supportive and understanding. If we criticize too much we will distract their focus from development to politics.