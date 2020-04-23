Lockdown unlikely as malawi govt surrenders

Government through the Attorney General has today withdrawn the application to challenge the injunction against Lockdown and the leave to move for judicial review of the decision to enforce a Lockdown

This means the Injunction can remain in place until the courts hear the main judicial review case relating to the legality and constirutionality of the Lockdown

Or

Until HRDC withdraws the injunction

Or

Until the court decides to cancel the injunction

Or

Depending on what the Court will direct after the Monday 27 April inter-partes hearing on whether the injunction should continue or not

This means as long as the injunction subsists or remains in place,

There wont be any Lockdown

In conclusion:

In the circumstances

Lockdown is unlikely

Well considered views could include:

That the Government has either surrendered conceding defeat since under the current constitutional dispensation

The country does not have the law on which a Lockdown can be legally based and enforced

Or

Perhaps Boma lanyanyala out of frustration and/or lack of responsibility

As it had intimated so that, perhaps, when the virus spreads it should heap the blame on the usual scapegoats:

HRDC, the opposition, etc…

Everyone can draw their own conclusions…

But we know that this is a battle against one enemy: COVID 19

It requires us to launch a united front that must be legal, constitutional, humane and devoid of political muddling…

What we can safely say is:

LOCKDOWN IS UNLIKELY AS MALAWI GOVT SURRENDERS

