Live from Pretoria: Husband to Ephraim Nyondo’s concubine files for divorce

PRETORIA—Macdonald Wakasu, a husband to Rethabila who was found sharing illicit love with public relations officer of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Ephraim Nyondo, has finally filed for divorce, only Malawian Watchdog can reveal.

According to court papers in possession of Malawian Watchdog, Wakasu argues that cannot stay together with a person who is not trustworthy saying that poses danger to his life.

Wakasu, a timber contractor, told the High Court of Pretoria that he decided to abandon his wife because she was fond of sleeping around with different men, including ECG spokesman.

“My lord, my wife is engaged in extramarital affairs with different men, as if that isn’t enough; she is also doing it with spokesperson of the church [ECG] I attend.”

“There was a time I traveled and on my return at about 9 pm on the said day, I met my friend who tipped me about my presence of my wife at Woodpecker Inn with Mr. Nyondo who happens to be ECG spokesperson,” he said.

“I caught both of them in the act, hence, I am seeking for a divorce,” he added.

Judge Baaitse Nkabinde-Mmono, the President of the Court, ruled over the case and concluded that they both were permitted to go their separate ways and remarry if they so please, conceding the custody of their 16 and 4 year old children to Rethabila and the 9 year old female to the father.

Also, the court ordered that Wakasu pays the sum of R3, 000 and R2, 000 as monthly feeding allowances for the children in the custody of his ex-wife