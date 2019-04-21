Lilongwe City Centre electorates censure Limbani ‘Tay Grin’ Kalirani

LILONGWE-Limbani Kalirani popularly known as Tay Grin in music circles has been rebuked by electorates in Lilongwe City Centre constituency for taking credit for roads built in the area.

Limbani, son to minister Jean Kalirani, is vying for parliamentary seat in the constituency and is using government projects to entice the voters, a development that has angered people in the area.

At one of the rallies, Tay Grin shamelessly lied to the people that he is the one who asked the government to construct different roads in the area. Ironically, Tay Grin was just a mere musician by then who had no any influence in politics of the country.

“Tay Grin has shown that he’s a selfish middle age man(he’s not youth) who doesn’t care about this country. This man who once shitted on Malawians saying he did not care whether you slept hungry or not is running for MP and has set the standards so low. He claims Peter has been a success. He set up a free driving school for REGISTERED voters(is this not a handout?)

“Now this man is using the government to campaign for him. He’s taking credit for roads being built in Lilongwe City Centre constituency by our tax payer money. He says he went and asked the minister to construct and the minister accepted,” Pemphero Mphande, a social and political activist, wrote on his facebook page.

Conquering with Mphande, Macdonald Kaluluma from Lilongwe City Centre wondered how a mere musician could take the role of Member of Parliament by asking for development in the city.

“Tay Grin should not take us for granted. From 2014 to 2018, this man was not here. He was busy with his career and he was so bossy to the youth of this area and Malawi in general. Through his music you can tell that Limbani Kalirani is a selfish person and is not in sync with the needs of an average Malawian,” said Kaluluma.

According to Malawian Watchdog snap survey, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Alfred Jiya is likely to win the constituency come 21st May 2019.

Jiya has advantage considering that he has been helping the youths in the constituency even before he showed interest in politics. Owing to his selfless life, people in the constituency had no choice but to ask him to consider representing them in parliament a plea that Jiya accepted the call for servant leadership.