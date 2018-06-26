Lhomwe Belt youths drum support for Chakwera-Mia pair: “we want real empowerment not abuse from Mutharika”

THYOLO—The road to 2019 is becoming so interesting each passing day with the latest being the news from Mulanje and Thyolo where youths under the banner of “Youths for clean politics” have categorically denied Peter Mutharika to continue ruling the country beyond 2019.

Malawian Watchdog’s visit to the region over the weekend has found out that the youths behind the movement have planned to venture into a crusade drumming support for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) pair of Lazarus Chakwera and Sidik Mia.

Speaking in an interview with this reporter, one of the members of the grouping William Luwi, said their decision to drum for Mia and Chakwera came after observing the perpetual suffering and unemployment haunting the youths across the country.

“It is a level of human suffering and despair engulfing the youths coupled with president Mutharika’s irresponsiveness that brought us together. Some may wonder why are we denying Mutharika who is from our region but my answer to such people is simple: it’s high time we started practicing issue based politics.

“This country belongs to all of us and we are responsible for making it better for future generation. We have settled for Mia and Chakwera because of their background. Mia is well known for helping the poor and I don’t think he can change if we usher him into power. As for Chakwera everyone knows,” he said.

Asked if they are not afraid of DPP cadets who are always violent especially in the Lhomwe belt, the leader of the group said “we are ready for any consequence of best decision we have made.”

“The President smiles when he sees us in blue paint but had he known our sufferings, he could be the first person to shed tears,” he added.

One of the female members said she is hopeful that Mia will empower them with small business considering that the MCP Vice President is an experienced business man.

Efforts to get comment from DPP regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha proved futile as he hanged down immediately after narrated to him the new development which is threatening the DPP’s grip on Lhomwe belt.