Kazembe appointed MCP Deputy Secretary General; case against Jooma resumes Thursday

In what can only be described as political promotion, the face of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the eastern region, Gerald Kazembe, has been recognized and promoted by being appointed Deputy Secretary General of the party.

According to inside sources, members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party erupted in joy when party President who is also President of the Republic of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera, announced during a NEC meeting over the weekend that the Eastern Region political gladiator, Gerald Kazembe, has been appointed the second in command in the party.

The Director for the youth in the party who is also the Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda, broke the news of Kazembe’s appointment whilst congratulating his political brother for the well-deserved promotion.

“Congratulations Hon Gerald Kazembe for being appointed Second Deputy Secretary General for the Mighty Malawi Congress Party. You rock my brother and you work hard for the party.”

Kazembe took the political landscape in the eastern region by storm when he vied for a Member of Parliament Position in his home constituency of Mangochi Monkey-Bay Constituency. He faced off seasoned politician Ralph Jooma who narrowly won the parliamentary race in 2019.

Not satisfied with the defeat citing massive irregularities, Kazembe took the matter to court within the Statute stated period after the announcement of Jooma as winner of the election by the Malawi Electoral Commission.

However, his case, which was opened at Zomba High Court Registry suffered delay when High Court Judge, the Honorable Professor Redson Kapindu, who was expected to adjudicate over the matter was assigned to handle the Presidential petition. The judiciary then moved the matter to Blantyre Registry and it was assigned to Judge Kamwambi who retired whilst handling the case. Then it was assigned to Judge N’riva who scheduled to commence trial only to be hit by covid19 pandemic and its attendant stalling of hearing court cases as one way of containing the China originated virus.

As a sigh of relief to Kazembe, the High Court Judge N’riva has set Thursday, November 26, as the date the matter will return for trial.

“Take notice that this matter has been set down for hearing on the 26th of November 2020 at 09:30 o’clock in the forenoon at High Court, Principal Registry, Blantyre” reads the notice of adjournment dated 17th November, 2020 and signed by the Malawi Court’s Registrar.

If the results of this election petition goes in favour of Kazembe, political commentators believe he has high chances of winning that by-election.

Kazembe was Deputy Director of Social Welfare in the Malawi Congress Party NEC before President Chakwera promoted him to serve in the core and busy office of the Secretary General of the party.