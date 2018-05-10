Kaliwo injunction barring MCP from conducting convention frozen

Things are really moving at a supersonic speed in the opposition Malawi Congress. Less than 24 hours since MCP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) reinstalled the suspended MCP officials Gustav Kaliwo, Richard Msowoya and crew, the party lawyers Goba Chipeta has lifted the fresh injunction Kaliwo obtained.

As it stands, the party can now go ahead to conduct convention between now and the 17th October when the court will hear the two warring parties as Kaliwo’s injunction has been frozen.

MCP is yet to react on the way forward but many supporters are of the view that this issue can be resolved through a convention where the delegates should be given a chance to elect new office bearers.

In such an event, Kaliwo and crew are expected to tumble spectacularly. In the picture is the supreme court of Malawi document lifting the Kaliwo injunction.