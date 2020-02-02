Election Judgement Today: How Malawi Judgments Are Written

Dont Wait for the last sentence…

Millions of Malawians will on monday glue to the radio like no other! This is the day escom shall either behave or misbehave depending on what the above one shall tell them,buy batteries as a standby!

How court judgments are written?

There is a background to the case. In this case, expect the judges to tell us about the history of multi party in Malawi just to spicy up the judgement. This shall take us to the 21 May polls.

From here, the court shall tell us the issues of the current case. Issues are basically what the petitioners and the respondents are agreeing and disagreeing. This is what the court is mandated to decide. In the current case, the two parties agree that indeed there were irregularities in the May polls. However,the two parties disagree that the irregularities were deliberate to influence the results. This is what the court has to decide.

The law

This is the third part of the case. Here, the court shall take us to all the statutes and even case law that guides the conduct of elections whether in Malawi or international.

Analysis of the evidence, facts and the law…

This is the engineroom of the whole case. This is where great lawyers the likes Kaphale, Msiska,Theu and others will know where the decision of the case has gone! Listen to the following pointers, how the judges are trashing evidence, how they are trashing witnesses, which foreign cases or Malawian cases they are citing, which evidence they are supporting, which witnesses they are in support with…please you dont have to start celebrating but dont stop smiling! By the time the court shall finish this analysis watch your lawyers, are they smiling? Shaking their heads or have a face that resembles like they have swolled a porcupine? This is where great lawyers will be able to deduce the decision of the court. This is the engine room of the case!

Conclusion

This is where the majority of Malawians shall wait for…that last sentence. Aaa inu