Justice & Peace drums up support for female aspirants in Karonga

The Justice and Peace (JP) of Karonga diocese has lived to its words by drumming up support to all female aspirants in their respective areas as one way of marketing them to the electorates through the Malawi Electoral Cycle Systems (MECS) project.

JP took Karonga by storm the whole last week when it carried the message to the five constituencies in the district where female aspirants also had a rare opportunity of marketing themselves to the community.

Speaking at the beginning of a five day marathon, MECs projects officer Moses Mwakisalu said the initiative is aimed at bringing women to the community, expose and market them to pontenital voters so that 2019 Karonga should produce more women at both council and parliament.

We will visit each ward and constituency here in Karonga where there are female aspirants regardless of their political parties so that they sell their manifestos to the electorates, Mwakisalu said.

On her part Democratic Peoples Congress (DEPECO) shadow councillor for Khwawa ward Tamara Mjilembe-Mhango, said the project is such a good initiative in such a way that it will help them market their plans to voters easily.

Speaking at a similar event at Nyungwe freedom park, senior group village headman Mchekacheka welcomed the campaign, saying as a traditional leader he will do all he can to drum up support for female equal representation in the district.

As you know that chiefs are apolitical I will join hands with JP and support this cause, Mchekacheka said.

The MECS project aims at supporting the female representation in both local government and parliamentary race in 2019 general elections. It is being implemented in the five traditional authorities (TAs) of the district with funding from Royal Norwegian Embassy through UN Women.