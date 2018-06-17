Joyce Banda declares interest in Malawi Presidency; political expert says “that’s MCP advantage”

BLANTYRE—The country’s political terrain is still favouring the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) following the declaration of interest in presidential race by the former President Joyce Banda, with political expert says that is a plus to mighty MCP.

Banda, who was in self-imposed exile for four years, has been mum on her next after her return from United States of America. Her silence saw some gullible DPP members spreading news that the former President is bound to collaborate with the ruling DPP.

“I will contest for the party’s presidency at the convention. In a democracy, anyone is allowed to compete for any position they deem fit for them,” said Banda.

Commenting on the development, political expert Earnest Thindwa said Banda’s move is disastrous to the ruling DPP which is already wallowing in leadership crisis, arguing the votes in Southern and eastern region are likely to be shared among the three parties namely UDF, PP and DPP.

“I think that will work to the MCP’s advantage considering that now votes will be shared among the three parties namely UDF, DPP and PP. To be honesty, these three parties have fans with similar traits. They can vote any of these parties. MCP has fans who cannot easily switch their allegiance,” said Thindwa.

In a related development, Atupele Muluzi of UD, has vehemently denied to partner with DPP in 2019 elections. Mutharika has been pleading with the son to former President Bakili Muluzi to allow his UDF work with the ruling party but after deep analysis of the impending coalition, Muluzi has denied.

The development has put Mutharika under pressure as his loss in 2019 is likely to cause so much problems including facing criminal proceedings already hinted by vice president Saulos Chilima.