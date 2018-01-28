Jessie Kabwira fired; Kaliwo and Msowoya suspended: Malawi Congress Party Resolutions

LILONGWE (Malawian Watchdog)—News coming out of the capital Lilongwe where the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Malawi’s main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was meeting to sort out division issues that has rocked the party indicates that the dejure spokesperson of the party Dr Jessie Kabwira has been fired from the party and Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo as well as the party’s first deputy president Richard Msowoya have been suspended.

Kabwira has been fired from the party for bringing the party into serious disrepute and Gustav Kaliwo and Msowoya have been suspended for insubordination and causing havoc in the party.

Kaliwo and Msowoya recently authored a letter which was attacking party president’s leadership credibility. They leaked the letter to the media and many wondered why they were washing the party’s dirty linen in public.

“After careful consideration on the issue under consideration, NEC resolved to fire Kabwira and suspend Msowoya and Kaliwo,” said our inside source.

More details to come……