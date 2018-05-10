It’s all systems go! MCP showdown this Saturday in Lilongwe: Malawi Road to 2019

LILONGWE (Malawian Watchdog)—Like the events surrounding the ousting of Comrade Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe, the situation in Malawi’s main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has reached another level.

From convening an Emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) at the party’s National Headquarters in Lilongwe where the party announced the reinstatement of The Kaliwo Camp party officials into their respective positions to obtaining a stay order at Supreme Court of Appeal today; the party has moved rapidly and has announced that its elective convention will be conducted on Saturday in Lilongwe this week.

Party delegates were put on high alert and have since started arriving in the Capital Lilongwe for the indaba. Others from far away distance of Nsanje and Chitipa have started off for Lilongwe and will be arriving in the afternoon tomorrow ready for the showdown.

The MCP elective convention is the only opportunity to stop the leadership wrangles which rocked the party for months.

The convention is expected to elect the Presidential candidate for next year’s tripartite election.

MCP administrative Secretary Kingsly Msulamoyo has confirmed of the developments.

It is yet not clear how the rebel camp of embattled Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo will react fooling this development as it is the Supreme Court of Malawi which has ordered that the Kaliwo injunction he obtained in the High Court be stayed pending inter parte hearing scheduled for 17th May 2018.