If I were to meet the Dual Chakwera and SKC

If I had a chance to meet the youthful, Dual, I would bring to his attention the very well know facts of why innovation is a challenge in Malawi.

I would ask them if they are aware that a young boy who invented a radio station for his community. His people loved him, and the community was happy to have produced a brain. I would ask the VP if he is aware that MACRA got the boy arrested and his dream died right there in the name of a license. I would ask my best dual if that is the best the country could do with brains that are capable of bringing ICT fortunes to our beloved Malawi.

I wouldn’t forget of the young man who invented the first Helicopter in Malawi. Actually, not the first one, but the only one. Maybe the VP wasn’t the VP by that time, just as Dr Laz wasnt teh president or into politics, but I would still ask them if they ever heard or witnessed the copter flying in the Malawi skies. With all the potential of making Malawi a country that Africa would live to remember, I wonder if VP is aware how the aviation department fueled the death of that big dream. We all can’t even tell where the dream was buried.

As if that isn’t enough, a poor lad somewhere in Malawi invented something that saw him making calls without airtime. Yes, Airtel malawi and TNM were not happy. Quickly Macra jumped in and got the boy away. Am sure, of this, the VP must be aware of since he was heading Airtel Malawi back then. In the name of license, all the dreams were dead, and are dead.

Let me come to the point dear ones. If I were to meet our handsome SKC and our religious Chakwera I would acknowledge that its really against the law, and punishable by the law to be against the law, but wait a minute, these were unprivileged ordinary fellas. They might have cracked their brains so hard to come up with such inventions. They took the wrong directions, yes, but what do we, as a country benefit by killing the dreams instead of nurturing them.

Is it not admirable when we read about the Chikangawa boy who invented a hydro electric generator and made his village forget darkness 24/7. Yes, we should know about this, because Leonard Masauli covered the story so well in newspapers. Are we not proud when we hear of his stories being sponsored by Whites abroad to advance in his pathway.

Think of the boy who harnessed the wind. Watch the movie and learn his story. Read about his strides of success and how his family and village harvested in the drought that saw many people dying in 2001.

Folks, I would ask the dual, if there is not any other better way of helping young inventors realize their dream and contribute the economic development of our country? The potential to create jobs.