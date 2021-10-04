Hypocrisy & double standards in Malawian Churches? The Poor v The Rich application of church doctrines

The dust on the death of Hon. Chiwaya refuses to die. While his death has been attributed to security breach, inhumane treatment and lack of negotiation skills on a public officer, the Catholic Church has now come on the limelight.

It is against the Catholic doctrine to conduct death mass for a deceased who committed suicide, the Church has just done the opposite with Chiwaya; conducting a mass for him. This is because Chiwaya was famous and a politician. If he was an ordinary person, believe me; no mass would have been conducted. It is a common problem in Malawi. My own church does not allow its members to grow tobacco. Grow it, you are excommunicated.

We have witnessed funerals of poor tobacco growers without any church involvement. Wait when the dead is famous and a rich tobacco grower; everything changes. “Ayi…sikuti timayimbira akufawo, koma inuyo wotsalanu” it becomes their explanation, a big lie! The big hypocrisy in our churches, treating the poor and the rich differently.

The death of Hon Chiwaya has exposed the nature of Malawian public officers and bosses. Most bosses in Malawi are one dimensional. All they want is nothing but to show that they are bosses. They lack negotiation skills but possess abundance of commanding skills. The mentality of we should know them that they are bosses. It is now time it should be a requirement that all Public officers must possess negotiation skills. If the Clerk of Parliament had any of these skills, certainly it would have made a difference. Someone cannot come into your office and say, this is my last time to be here…give you a suicide note…read it and you don’t negotiate anything with him?

Malawian churches, please stop changing goal posts between the rich and poor, just apply church doctrine equally. The death of the poor is not different to the death of the rich before God. If a poor who dies by suicide is not given a death mass, it should also apply to the rich. Stop this hypocrisy