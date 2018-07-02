Henry Mussa escapes death from fellow DPP officials

BLANTYRE—Minister of Trade and Industry, Henry Mussa, narrowly escaped death at the hands of his fellow Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials on Sunday night.

The attack, which was organized by Ben Chitenje, was one way of preventing the minister from attending the elective conference which is currently underway in Blantyre at the Comesa Hall.

According to sources, the thugs badly damaged Mussa’s motor vehicle.

Mussa is vying for vice-presidency for South at the convention and he is facing ministers of local government and rural development, Kondwani Nankhumwa.

The two are challenging the incumbent George Chaponda.

DPP Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey said the thugs were part of the convention security committee and she could not understand why they decided to harm Mussa.