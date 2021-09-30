Guns in wrong hands as ex-Deputy Speaker Chiwaya shoots himself dead at Malawi Parliament building

“I would have shot you first and my later myself but I will leave you and let me go’ former Deputy Speaker Clement Chiwaya told the Clerk of Parliament in his office before taking his life right there and then.

The former Deputy Speaker, Chiwaya, claims was reduced into a beggar because he was a disabled person with his entitlements not been granted by Parliament despite courts as well ombudsman’s intervention to have him granted his dues.

It was a premeditated incident as he wrote this message below in justifying his last act.

“To all those of you that would question why? Don’t. Here is my explanation:

In my whole life I have worked very hard to ensure that I am self sufficient and I don’t rely on others for anything. My experience with parliament has been very bad. I am not a violent person. While it would have been easier to hurt others with the means I have, I don’t want that to be my legacy.

My heart and spirit has been brought down not because of the possession such as a vehicle but the persistent begging that I am doing to get what belongs to me. Is this life worth living. Probably yes to others. For me the fact that I have taken the issue to various people and I am forced to be begging them to do something is really depressing. I don’t have any more energy to carry on. Many of you will not forgive me but I am down. I have reached the end of my tether.

If I continue living I will hurt others and I don’t want that to happen I am already suffering from my post polio syndrome which is getting worse everyday. Compounded by this these people think I am asking for charity and yet this is a vehicle I bought with my own money.

I love my wife Sullea she has given me the best 11 years or so since I made a choice to live with her. We have seen ups and downs and she is my pillar in times of hurt like this. Yes we had plans to wed in December. Ring or no ring you gave me the best days. I love my children Bhubhile Sandra Crecencia Caleb and Clement Jr.

I really want to apologize to them for the pain I will bring to them. My fear is if I continue living I will hurt others especially the people that have decided to make my life miserable that way my family will be ostracized. I am going to Parliament and do this to make a statement that I know they are doing this because I am disabled and they don’t value me.

I would like to thank Martha Chizuma as Oumbsdsman because she saw the injustice and also judges at the Commercial court for their part in trying to see this come to an end. Parliament feels they have the audacity to deny me what belongs to me and I have to go and beg them. I have had enough of that.

With a fully loaded gun I could have killed these people but I will go alone. Let them prevail. I want everything that I have to be enjoyed by my mum my wife and my kids mentioned above. I am going with a free mind. Sullea I will always love you even in my death. Apiti Jana tuchisimana. I love you mum

To my mum and dad in US and to all my friends I will always value the support you gave me through and through. We will meet on the other side.”

Chiwaya, it has been learnt has always been trigger happy. Reports reaching us indicate that he ever shot in the air at one of his filing stations to scare his workers in a disagreement. He becomes the second politician to kill himself using a gun after one Kamanya who died after Joyce Banda lost a presidential election in 2014.

Are guns been placed in the wrong hands?