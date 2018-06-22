Government bodies owe Lilongwe Water Board K3.8 billion

At a time Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) is struggling to supply water to city residents, public institutions that include the State House owe the board K3.8 billion in unpaid bills.

The Daily Times understands that the bills, as at April 30, have compelled the utility body to start disconnecting water in some of the institutions.

Documents we have sourced indicate that the Malawi Defence Force owes LWB K1.1 billion, the Malawi Police Service K1.03 billion, State Residences K736 million, Kamuzu Central Hospital K305 million and Lilongwe Girls Secondary School K107 million.

Others that owe the utility institution millions of kwacha in unpaid bills include Malawi Prisons, Bwaila District Hospital, Malawi College of Health Sciences and Lilongwe Teachers Training College.

LWB spokesperson, Maurice Mkawihe, confirmed the development in an interview yesterday.