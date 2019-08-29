God of Malawian Prophet manifests in South Africa court, Hawks paralyzed

South Africa based but Malawian born Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is increasingly proving to the world that he serves the living God as the South African expert in crime investigation, the Hawks, are still failing to produce the evidence in a case involving the man of God and his wife, Mary.

The couple was nabbed on the 1st of February on charges of fraud, money laundering and contravening the provision of organized crimes act, formally known as the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca).

After a brief hearing in May, the case had been adjourned to 29 August this year following the Hawks’ failure to produce evidence against the couple.

However, the Special Commercial Crimes Court in South Africa has, for the second time, adjourned the case to November as the Hawks are still not producing evidence in the court.

As over 40 000 people stormed the streets of Pretoria, the court, on Thursday morning, ruled that the case be adjourned to next year but Bushiri, through his lawyer Victor Mkwasu, insisted they are ready for trial and that next year is far.

The court, therefore, agreed to November this year so that Bushiri lawyers can read the docket and challenge it immediately.

When asked after the ruling the Prophet to comment, Bushiri with few words said “God has final say.”

South Africans and other nationalities gathered in large numbers at the Court to support Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Prophetess Mary Bushiri in the ongoing fraud case by the state against the ‘couple of God’.

“This is not on. When they arrested him everyone thought they had enough evidence against Papa, but look, they keep asking for adjournment and failing to provide evidence to conclude the case. This is unfair to him and our church,” explained Matthias Lethabo in an interview with the local media covering the case.

In 2012 during a cross over night Prophet Bushiri prophesied that there will be a time when he will be wrongly accused and even arrested when his ministry grows. He explained that all these would be to the interest of the gospel of God.

Meanwhile, there is a campaign on social media dubbed Kae Kapa Kae in solidarity with Major 1.