Giant Plus ICT firm releases ‘customizable’ accounting software: Malawi schools benifit

A leading local technology firm, Giant Plus, has released a software, dubbed Giant X, which is aimed at helping education institutions to manage their affairs in the area of accountancy.

Making the announcement, CEO and founder of the firm, Kondwani Chimatiro, said the software helps in the smooth management of such aspects as accounting, fees and production of receipts.

“Giant X is a software for schools. It tackles the management of fees and can automatically produce fees receipts,” said Chimatiro.

According to Chimatiro, the software has registered positive feedback.

“We have made the software work at Lilongwe Academy, Playdor Private Schools and Miracle Technical College in Karonga and our clients are all happy,” he said.

After installing the software at Playdor, Giant Plus invited interested clients for a see and they were all impressed, Chimatiro said.

“We’re flexible to work with any institution, not just schools,” he said.

Institutions that are not schools but have benefitted from the same software include Lakeside Hotel and Conference in Salima and FirstMark Advertising.

According to him, the beauty with the software is that it is an all-rounder and customizable.

“Our software is a package. Our clients don’t need to run around to look for other particular soft wares,” he said.

Chimatiro is a graduate from Mzuzu University with a Bachelor’s degree in Information Communication Technology (ICT).

For more inquiries on the software, visit the firm’s site, http://www.giantplus-mw.com