Getrude Mutharika, Norman Chisale orchestrate downfall of Kondwani Nankhumwa: Mary Navasha to take over as leader of the House

It never rains but pours in the divided once mighty part DPP that has been locked with internal fights due to childish and poor leadership. A party led by a man who does not know 90% of national governing council members and has never met over 95% of regional committee members. This is a man who gets advice from a standard 8 drop out and cannot even write a letter apologizing to the family of late Issah Njaunju.

Today he has pounced on minister of foreign affairs and DPP Vice President for the south Kondwani Nankhumwa. This whole drama started as a joke when Norman Chisale and the first lady Gertrude Maseko directed the half-awake Arthur Peter Mutharika to transfer Nankhumwa to the new ministry. Their aim was to claim that Nankhumwa was busy with international relations as Malawi’s top diplomat as such he was supposed to be relieved of the position in parliament as leader of government business in the house.

Furthermore, the two musketeers claimed that Nankhumwa was soon going to be arrested for using a dead man’s school certificate and that the ACB had also finalized investigations into the procurement of military hardware that led to the dismissal of general Maulana since the whole deal was fraudulent. Other than this the two told Mutharika that Nankhumwa is starting his own political party. Very soon an announcement will be made effecting the evil changes. Apart from this his chola boys Godfrey Itaye and Fergus Lipenga are this week going to be removed for MACRA.

As this is happening the two have convinced the half asleep Mutharika to appoint Mary Navasha as leader of the house. They convinced the half asleep President that Mary Navasha will not give them problems since she lacks ambition and drive in politics. The change of the date for nomination papers is a strategic move to put DPP in order. In the meantime, the gates of Sanjika are covered by soldiers from Zomba Changalume since streets thugs led by Bangwe 1 want to pounce on Chisale and Tadikila Maseko the step son to the half-awake President. Bangwe 1 has been offered 50 million from Roza Mbiridzi to calm down and stop harassing Chisale. And on Friday he will issue a statement distancing himself from the internal fights and he will mention Nankhumwa, Godfrey Itaye as his sponsors.

