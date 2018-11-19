Gerald Kazembe wins MCP Mangochi MonkeyBay Primary election

Main Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Executive Committee Deputy Director for Social Welfare, Gerald Kazembe has won party primary election for Mangochi Monkey Bay Constituency.The Primary elections which held on Saturday at Mbwazulu Primary School Ground in Mangochi Monkey Bay Constituency was president over by NEC Member Ramsay Khan and other top MCP’s NEC members.

Drama engulfed, when all the delegates rallied behind Kazembe forcing the NEC delegation to declare him (Kazembe) the winner beating other two contestants namely Benson Ogesi and Enesia Kanyamula.

In an interview after the landslide victory, Kazembe retreated his mission to develop Mangochi Monkey Bay Constituency as voted into power come May 2019 Tripartite Elections.

“First let me commend delegates for entrusting me to represent them as Mangochi Monkey Bay Constituency MCP’s Shadow Member of Parliament during the fourth coming elections,” commended Kazembe.

He added: “My number one mission is to improve people lives and transform Mangochi Monkey Bay Constituency which is lacking behind in terms of development. We will work hard to create employment for the youth who have been used for long time by politicians in the constituency,”

Kazembe who earlier pledged to donate his entire salary towards constituency’s development further said he will improve health and education sector of the constituency.

At the primary elections delegates also voted for Eunice Masina Ziyabu and Lucky Mkumba as shadow councilors for Monkey Bay and Nkope wards respectively. Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Director of Economics, Ralph Pachalo Jooma is the incumbent Member of Parliament for Mangochi Monkey Bay.