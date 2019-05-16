Gerald Kazembe “The Trooper” at it again! Donates K5 million solar powered water pump: says “no time for promises, doing the required job”

MONKEY-BAY-(MalawianWatchdog)—Malawi Congress Party (MCP) shadow parliamentarian for Mangochi Monkey-Bay constituency, Gerald Kazembe, this week continued his noble cause of helping the underprivileged by donating solar powered water pump worth K5 million to his constituents.

Kazembe, whose courage, determination and generosity have seen the Malawi media christening him “The Trooper”, said in his journey to 21st May there has been no room for empty promises but rather “initiating meaningful developments”. He made his sentiments during the handover of the state-of-the-art water facility to his constituents.

“I decided to implement this project for my brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers and grandfathers because I was touched with the challenges they were facing in their effort to get water. Water is a right and must be treated as such. So it gives mindboggling questions when you see such rights of the people are being violated, not by an outsider, but the very people who were entrusted with the responsibility to serve through the ballot.

“It is my sincere desire to see to it that everyone in Mangochi Monkey-Bay constituency has access to clean water. I have been saying, not once but severally, that I joined politics to serve and not to be served. So when I am given the opportunity to represent my people Tuesday next week, I promise you fellow countrymen that I will fully dedicate myself to the noble cause of uplifting the lives of my people,” said Kazembe.

“Heath facilities, we have already started building but we will build more. Building schools is on the agenda. Turning Monkey-Bay to be Malawi’s tourist hub will be my priority. Empowering the youth and women is also a priority among priorities.

“I am a businessman and have enough for myself. When I launched my parliamentary bid, I told my people and the press that I will donate my MP salary to Orphans and to our Monkey-Bay hospital. Unless you tell me otherwise, no MP in this country has ever done what I will do to donate my whole 5 year term salary to help better the lives of the vulnerable and the underprivileged in my constituency,” he added.

Speaking to this reporter, Stafford Saidi, one of the constituents said he cannot express his gratitude for the initiative through words but the ballot will do it for him.

“We are indebted to him and we will support his dream. On Tuesday people of Mangochi Monkey-Bay constituency will speak and the country will know that Gerald Kazembe is the man of the people, and probably politician of the year 2019,” he said.

Another person from the area had this to say on Kazembe’s official facebook page: “Amazing work you are doing in the constituency. Really a true servant of the people, keep it up. Well done! All the best on Tuesday.”

Since Kazembe came on the political scene to register his interest to stand as aspirant for Mangochi Monkey-Bay constituency, the area has witnessed tremendous transformation in just less than a year.

Among them, school blocks, health facilities and boreholes in different villages, bridges, rehabilitation of roads, youth empowerment programmes etc.

The candidate has also played a role in taking care of the elderly.

Meanwhile, political commentators have said MCP is likely to get majority vote in Mangochi Monkey-Bay constituency courtesy of the numerous development initiatives Kazembe has implemented.

True to their word, apart from MCP, no any party—the United Democratic Front inclusive—has has gone to the area and command a following worth mentioning.

Malawians will go to polls on Tuesday next week, where they will have opportunity to choose ward councilors, lawmakers and the president.