Gerald Kazembe takes MCP Manifesto to Mangochi Monkey-Bay

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) shadow Member of Parliament for Mangochi Monkey-Bay constituency Gerald Kazembe presented the newly launched party manifesto to his constituents at Kasankha village on Sunday.

Kazembe who attended the party launch in the capital Lilongwe on Saturday and donated MK100, 000 towards relief of the people who have been hit by floods in the southern region said the party has the best blue-print to move Malawi forward.

“Among other things, MCP government will roll out universal subsidy program for farm inputs.

“The Dr Chakwera led administration will also boost tourism in the district. Minimum wage for workers will also be increased from MK30, 000 to MK50, 000,” said Kazembe amidst ululation from the crowd.

Kazembe who is tipped to win the constituency from seasoned politician, Ralph Jooma, is confident that his leader, Dr Lazarus Chkwera, will also dislodge the incumbent President.