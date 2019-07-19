Full list of candidates shortlisted to sit for University of Malawi LLB entrance exams

Full list of candidates shortlisted to sit for University of Malawi LLB...

The Faculty of Law at Chancellor College has shortlisted the following candidates for an assessment exercise for the 2019/2020 Bachelor of Laws (Honours) Programme enrolment:

INTERNAL CANDIDATES

Female

Banda Vaida Chikhadwe Anastanzia Chirwa Lusungu Chirwa Precious Chisi Clara Gazamiyala Mercy Kachingwe Aisha Kalua Patience Kamchedzera Mweya Katunga Mirriam Malikita Doris Malonda Lentswe Mankhwazi Comfort Master Zaib Mbvundula Luntha Mkwamba Chikumbutso Msukwa Eluness Mumba Chikondi Mumba Trinity Munyenyembe Taonga Pahuwa Emmaculate Samuel Doreen

Male

Black Limbani Chabuka Yamikani Chakhaza Dennis Chazemba Blessings Chiputula Stanford Chirwa Innocent Dokera Charles Hamilton Aubrey Hara Nengwalo Kalima Tracy Kamangira Olvin Kamdambo Emmanuel Kamwana Charles Kamzangaza Yusuf Kanyundo Fyson Kapondo Wiseman Kapulusha David Kaputolo Charles Kaulembe Isaac Leo Cornelio Limula Frank Maere Ian Majawa Lawrence Malunga Aaron Manda Wanangwa Maseko Blessings Mchikho Khumbo Mkombe Dean Msambiro Precious Mtalika Neckson Musopole Blessings Muula Gari Mwambinga Macpherson Nasho Geoffrey Ng’oma Robert Nkhata Mphatso Nkhoma Tiyamike Nkosi Blessings Nyasulu Madalitso Office Alinafe Pascal Geoffrey Peter Davie Phiri Chawezi Phiri Fingani Wester Yonah Yobe Reinford Zungu Mwenecho

EXTERNAL CANDIDATES

Female

Banda Eunice Chimoyo Catherine Chirwa Blessings Gama Lekeleni Guja Memory Hara Eddah Kachinjika Jacqueline Madise Chisomo Mgawadere Janet Msowoya Linda Mtupa Livia Munthali Wongani Munyamba Chipo Mwanandi Lizzie Mzengeza Tendai Njewa Mtendere Nkwangwanya Prisca Phiri Akonda Abale Salima Eishammah Winesi Rashiedah Zgambo Lusungu

Male

Banda Trust Blair Daimon Chagoma Mbiriyawaka Chapotera John Chikhola Chancy Chimera Ekari Chirambo Moses Chisama Blessings Chiumia Lumbani Chiwaya Blessings Dhlamini Cedric Fobrica Patrick Gunda Darlington Jere Joseph Kachomoza Chemmie Kaipa Henry Kalimbuka Ephraim Kalua Elias Kamchira Vincent Khonde Johan Kondowe Vincent Kumwenda Stephen Loga Michael Magona Elijah Makombe Bester Manjawila Davie Mayanika Chris Mbewe Fostino Mdala Kondwani Missi Felix Mitambo Vincent Mogha Benjamin Mphula Ralph Msukwa Moses Mtembenuzeni Alfred Mtonga Matthews Muhamed Juga Mvula Henry Mwalwimba Tanangachi Mwangomba Daudi Mwase Mphatso Ngwira Lovemore Phiri Chiyembekezo Stima Francis Walasi Mwayi Waphamkozi Michael White Anaphy Wilikani William Zindikirani Patrick

The shortlisted candidates must report to the Dean’s Secretary, Faculty of Law at Chancellor College by 7:30 am on Monday, 29th July 2019.

ALL candidates MUST bring:

(a) Original certificates or formal notification of their MSCE (6 credits including English) or its equivalent obtained at one sitting;

(b) Original Diploma, Degree certificate;

(c) Identification document (National ID, Drivers’ Licence and Passport).

Candidates will be required to undergo a verification exercise and candidates whose documentation does not confirm the information on the application form will not be allowed to sit for the assessment exercise.

The assessment exercise for all shortlisted candidates will start at 8:30 am on Monday, 29th July 2019.

The shortlisted candidates are advised to make their own arrangements for accommodation and transport.

The names of successful candidates will be released by mid- August 2019 in time for the start of semester one classes for the 2019/2020 academic year.

REGISTRAR

CHANCELLOR COLLEGE