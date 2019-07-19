Home Columns Full list of candidates shortlisted to sit for University of Malawi LLB...

Full list of candidates shortlisted to sit for University of Malawi LLB entrance exams

By
Malawian Watchdog
-
190
0
SHARE
Faculty of Law, University of Malawi

The Faculty of Law at Chancellor College has shortlisted the following candidates for an assessment exercise for the 2019/2020 Bachelor of Laws (Honours) Programme enrolment:

INTERNAL CANDIDATES

Female

  1. Banda Vaida
  2. Chikhadwe Anastanzia
  3. Chirwa Lusungu
  4. Chirwa Precious
  5. Chisi Clara
  6. Gazamiyala Mercy
  7. Kachingwe Aisha
  8. Kalua Patience
  9. Kamchedzera Mweya
  10. Katunga Mirriam
  11. Malikita Doris
  12. Malonda Lentswe
  13. Mankhwazi Comfort
  14. Master Zaib
  15. Mbvundula Luntha
  16. Mkwamba Chikumbutso
  17. Msukwa Eluness
  18. Mumba Chikondi
  19. Mumba Trinity
  20. Munyenyembe Taonga
  21. Pahuwa Emmaculate
  22. Samuel Doreen

Male

  1. Black Limbani
  2. Chabuka Yamikani
  3. Chakhaza Dennis
  4. Chazemba Blessings
  5. Chiputula Stanford
  6. Chirwa Innocent
  7. Dokera Charles
  8. Hamilton Aubrey
  9. Hara Nengwalo
  10. Kalima Tracy
  11. Kamangira Olvin
  12. Kamdambo Emmanuel
  13. Kamwana Charles
  14. Kamzangaza Yusuf
  15. Kanyundo Fyson
  16. Kapondo Wiseman
  17. Kapulusha David
  18. Kaputolo Charles
  19. Kaulembe Isaac
  20. Leo Cornelio
  21. Limula Frank
  22. Maere Ian
  23. Majawa Lawrence
  24. Malunga Aaron
  25. Manda Wanangwa
  26. Maseko Blessings
  27. Mchikho Khumbo
  28. Mkombe Dean
  29. Msambiro Precious
  30. Mtalika Neckson
  31. Musopole Blessings
  32. Muula Gari
  33. Mwambinga Macpherson
  34. Nasho Geoffrey
  35. Ng’oma Robert
  36. Nkhata Mphatso
  37. Nkhoma Tiyamike
  38. Nkosi Blessings
  39. Nyasulu Madalitso
  40. Office Alinafe
  41. Pascal Geoffrey
  42. Peter Davie
  43. Phiri Chawezi
  44. Phiri Fingani
  45. Wester Yonah
  46. Yobe Reinford
  47. Zungu Mwenecho

EXTERNAL CANDIDATES

Female

  1. Banda Eunice
  2. Chimoyo Catherine
  3. Chirwa Blessings
  4. Gama Lekeleni
  5. Guja Memory
  6. Hara Eddah
  7. Kachinjika Jacqueline
  8. Madise Chisomo
  9. Mgawadere Janet
  10. Msowoya Linda
  11. Mtupa Livia
  12. Munthali Wongani
  13. Munyamba Chipo
  14. Mwanandi Lizzie
  15. Mzengeza Tendai
  16. Njewa Mtendere
  17. Nkwangwanya Prisca
  18. Phiri Akonda Abale
  19. Salima Eishammah
  20. Winesi Rashiedah
  21. Zgambo Lusungu

Male

  1. Banda Trust
  2. Blair Daimon
  3. Chagoma Mbiriyawaka
  4. Chapotera John
  5. Chikhola Chancy
  6. Chimera Ekari
  7. Chirambo Moses
  8. Chisama Blessings
  9. Chiumia Lumbani
  10. Chiwaya Blessings
  11. Dhlamini Cedric
  12. Fobrica Patrick
  13. Gunda Darlington
  14. Jere Joseph
  15. Kachomoza Chemmie
  16. Kaipa Henry
  17. Kalimbuka Ephraim
  18. Kalua Elias
  19. Kamchira Vincent
  20. Khonde Johan
  21. Kondowe Vincent
  22. Kumwenda Stephen
  23. Loga Michael
  24. Magona Elijah
  25. Makombe Bester
  26. Manjawila Davie
  27. Mayanika Chris
  28. Mbewe Fostino
  29. Mdala Kondwani
  30. Missi Felix
  31. Mitambo Vincent
  32. Mogha Benjamin
  33. Mphula Ralph
  34. Msukwa Moses
  35. Mtembenuzeni Alfred
  36. Mtonga Matthews
  37. Muhamed Juga
  38. Mvula Henry
  39. Mwalwimba Tanangachi
  40. Mwangomba Daudi
  41. Mwase Mphatso
  42. Ngwira Lovemore
  43. Phiri Chiyembekezo
  44. Stima Francis
  45. Walasi Mwayi
  46. Waphamkozi Michael
  47. White Anaphy
  48. Wilikani William
  49. Zindikirani Patrick

The shortlisted candidates must report to the Dean’s Secretary, Faculty of Law at Chancellor College by 7:30 am on Monday, 29th July 2019.

ALL candidates MUST bring:

(a) Original certificates or formal notification of their MSCE (6 credits including English) or its equivalent obtained at one sitting;

(b) Original Diploma, Degree certificate;

(c) Identification document (National ID, Drivers’ Licence and Passport).

 

Candidates will be required to undergo a verification exercise and candidates whose documentation does not confirm the information on the application form will not be allowed to sit for the assessment exercise.

The assessment exercise for all shortlisted candidates will start at 8:30 am on Monday, 29th July 2019.

The shortlisted candidates are advised to make their own arrangements for accommodation and transport.

The names of successful candidates will be released by mid- August 2019 in time for the start of semester one classes for the 2019/2020 academic year.

REGISTRAR

CHANCELLOR COLLEGE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here