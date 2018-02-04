Francis David Chiwanga embarrasses President Peter Mutharika in Chikwawa

Francis Chiwanga, son to fallen MCP leader David Chiwanga today refused to be visited by President Peter Mutharika to condole him on the death of his father so many years ago.

Chiwanga told the President’s envoy that he would not allow to be used as propaganda tool for the ruling DPP.

He wondered why President Mutharika decided to condole him this time around when “both of us have been here in Malawi for a long time” and when Mutharika himself has been visiting Chikwawa so many times for his rallies.

DPP has upped its propaganda of trying to destroy MCP by leveling allegations after allegations of the misdeeds which happened under MCP’s 31 year rule.

The young Chiwanga, himself an MCP 2019 shadow MP for one of the constituencies in Chikwawa, joined MCP saying the party is now reformed and that it is being led by a God fearing person in Chikwera and has also a caring leader in the Shire Valley in Honorable Sidik Mia.

He has vowed that he and his family members will not be used as a pawn in DPP’s game plan.