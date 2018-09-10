Four Decent Betting Strategies

Number 1 Strategy – Always double down on a hard 11

In the strategy of betting, it’s a no-brainer that you’ll always win more money if you double down on a hard 11 against any dealer’s upcard versus hitting in all games. However, there is one exception.

If you are playing a multi-deck game with rules that specify that the dealer must stand on soft 17, it is advisable that you hit a dealer Ace instead of doubling down. Play your best odds with www.novibet.co.uk

Number 2 Strategy – Ensure you don’t split a pair of 5s or 10s.

A hard 10 is also a pair of 5s. Therefore, one is better off taking a one-or-more-card draw to a 10 instead of carrying out a split of the 5s and playing two hands with each starting with a 5. Although a split of 10s is done much more often than not a winning play, it is better to keep them together as 20 is a greater winning play in all circumstances.

Number 3 Strategy – Strive to hit a hard 12 against a dealer’s 2 or 3 upcard.

A good number of players chicken out in this situation and prefer to stand on their 12 as they fear it might bust. However, the fact is this, you will always lose money against a dealer’s 2 or 3 upcard in the long run regardless of whether you choose to stand or hit. However, there is the possibility of losing less money by hitting even in the possibility of a bust and it is the best strategy.

Number 4 Strategy – Always double down on 10 when the dealer’s upcard is 9 or falls below 9

You must understand that you are the obvious favorite when you hold a two-card 10 against a dealer’s upcard of 9 or less. It is one of the reasons why players are advised to double down. It’s a very simple rule to recollect and should be taken advantage of when the opportunity presents itself.