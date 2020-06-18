Former Malawi Speaker of Parliament Chimunthu Banda endorses Chakwera

Surprisingly, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member of Parliament in Nkhotakota, Henry Chimunthu Banda, who is also the former Speaker of national assembly, has given a vote of no confidence to his President Peter Mutharika and has endorsed MCP President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

He made the endorsement on privately owned Zodiak radio on Thursday.

“It’s game over for DPP. We expect more DPP members to endorse Tonse Alliance ahead of 23 June, 2020,” said a Tonse Alliance official who refused to be named.

DPP is expected to lose the 23rd June 2020 presidential election for the arrogance, impunity, mediocrity and nepotism that the Peter Mutharika administration has displayed for the past 6 years they have been at the helm of the presidency to the dislike of common Malawians.

Chimunthu Banda recently declined a ministerial appointment and his defection to the Tonse Alliance is therefore not surprising.