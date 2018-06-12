Foreign investors ask DPP-led government to pump money in electricity

LILONGWE—Foreign investors who are attending Malawi Investment Forum in Lilongwe have asked the Malawi leader to adopt ‘less talk, more actions’ strategy on electricity if he wants more business men to come and invest in the country, which is ranked the poorest in the world.

Speaking to journalists after the event, Chief Executive Officer of African Group of Companies said as it stands Malawi should not expect foreign investors citing electricity as the major setback.

“Energy (electricity) is the driving force of any business, and President Peter Mutharika must commit himself to dealing with the problem of blackout if he is really serious with his idea to woo more foreign investors,” he said.

In his remarks, Mutharika said Malawi is a land of opportunities.

“Let me welcome you all to this great occasion. Those of you who have travelled to our country to be part of this moment, welcome to Malawi. We wish you a nice stay here. And I want to begin with a story that will take you to Malawi with a different vision.

“At one time, a shoe maker sent two officials to an island to find out if it was worthy opening a shoe factory. But the two officials found no one wearing shoes on the island. In fact, they didn’t even know what a shoe was.

“One official went back and said to his boss there was no point in constructing a factory where nobody was wearing shoes. The other official went back and said he had found a great market because nobody was wearing shoes,” narrated Mutharika in his quest to drive at a point that Malawi is full of opportunities.

He added: “This is my point! When you come to Malawi, you see what you choose to see. For us, Malawi is a land of great opportunities and possibilities. Malawi is a land of untapped investment potential. Malawi is the African paradox of a rich country with poor people. Malawi is a small but great country. Where many see poverty, we see potential riches. Where others see challenges, we see opportunities.”

