Fomer Loans Board CEO Chris Chisoni no more

Chris Chison a renowned rights activist and former Higher Education Students’ Grants and Loans Board CEO, has died this morning, his younger brother Felix has confirmed with state-run MBC.
Felix said the real cause of Chisoni’s death is not yet established.
“He just complained of not feeling well this morning, still he was able to drop his kids to school. It was on his return that the situation worsened and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” said Felix.
Chris Chisoni came into the limelight when he was National Coordinator for Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP).