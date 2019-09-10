Flames beat Botswana 1-0

Malawi national football team, popularly known as the Flames, narrowly beat Botswana on Tuesday at the Kamuzu Stadium to proceed to the next round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Flames scored through a penalty which was well taken by Gerald Phiri after Richard Mbulu was fouled in the penalty box.

In post match interviews, Flames mentor Meke Mwase thanked his charges for playing according to instruction.

“I thank my boys for putting a gallant fight. It is narrow win considering that we were playing at home and obviously there are areas that need to be worked on before next games in the next round,” said Mwase.

Below is first eleven for Flames

Goalkeeper: Brighton Munthali

Defenders: Precious Sambani, Charles Petro, Peter Cholopi, Stanly Sanudi

Midfielders: Yamikani Chester, Gerald Phiri Jr, John Banda, Chimwemwe Idana

Strikers: Gabadinho Mhango, Richard Mbulu