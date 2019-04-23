Fire brigade vehicle detained by APM convoy as fire devastates Chipiku stores

LILONGWE—Chipiku stores in Kasungu has turned into ashes after caught fire on Monday as Fire brigade vehicle for Lilongwe City Assembly which was heading to the district to extinguish the fire was briefly detained at Mponela because President Peter Mutharika was going to address a rally right at the trading center along the M1 road.

According to the fire brigade department, the damage could have been lessened if the vehicle had been allowed to cruise to the scene.

However, some social commentators have put a blame on Kasungu municipality for not having a fire extinguisher.

“How can the whole Kasungu municipality rely on fire extinguish car to come from Lilongwe. It’s high time we revisit and revise some of our errors. Every district deserves one or two fire extinguishers to avoid this,” wrote Gerald Kampanikiza on his facebook page.

Commenting on the matter, one of the officials at the municipality said it is the responsibility of the government to make sure that every district has its own fire extinguisher vehicle.

“We are employees and our role is to propose what we want to be implemented, but the implementation depends on government’s willingness by providing funds. We already proposed for the vehicle some years back, we hope when funds are available, the government will respond to our need,” the official said.

The detention of the fire brigade vehicle comes few days after Police on Wednesday cleared a driver of an ambulance who was detained for “disturbing” President Peter Mutharika’s motorcade which was on its way to Kasungu on Tuesday.

The driver, Muthapha Nthiramanja from Area 25 Health Centre, was taken to Police Headquarters at Area 30 for questioning.

Reports indicate that Nthiramanja had on board passengers who were critically ill and were being ferried to Bwaila Hospital on referral.

However, the driver is said to have driven straight onto the road through which the presidential convoy was expected to pass.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera Wednesday said police summoned the driver to warn him on his conduct.

The conduct of police officers has been criticized by some quarters saying they are taking Malawians for granted.

Malawians go to polls on 21st May this year.