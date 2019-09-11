Fedoma pleads with parliamentarians to enact Disability Trust Fund

The Federation of Disability Organisation in Malawi (Fedoma) has pleaded with the national assembly in Malawi to consider enacting the disability act, which among others calls for establishment of the Disability Trust Fund for the general well being of persons with disabilities.

Reacting to the 2019/2020 National Budget Statement which finance minister presented in parliament on Monday, Fedoma’s head of programmes Symon Munde, said the establishment of the Disability Trust Fund may enable persons with disabilities to be self reliant and realize their full potential.

Munde told Zodiak radio that persons with disabilities are facing so many challenges and the trust fund is an important component which would ease barriers affecting persons with disabilities as well empowering them economically.

“We have been talking very much about the issues of Disability Trust Fund. We feel that persons with disabilities will be uplifted in terms of economic status. We would also want hearing the idea of encouraging or promoting the recruitment of persons with disabilities.

“We would appeal to our Members of Parliament to give us all the support we are looking for. And what we are expecting is that our parliamentarians should support us by making sure that this kind of provision become part of their propriation law,” said Munde in an interview with Zodiak.

Munde has also described the K600 million allocation for the construction of houses for persons with albinism as a mile stone in securing their lives as provided in the national plan against the killings, discrimination and abductions of the people with albinism which will be implemented very soon.

According to budget presented on Monday, K200 million has been allocated to cater for several issues affecting persons with disability.

Ironically, the government has allocated K1.6 billion for the construction of two stadia for privately owned football clubs, Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.