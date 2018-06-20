Ex-Liberian president bemoans corruption in African governments: Mutharika’s administration leading the list

Former Liberian president, Amos Sawyer, has decried high levels of corruption in executive arms of African governments, saying the development thwarts progress.

Sawyer said this on Monday during the official opening of a regional conference held under the theme ‘Corruption and The Challenge of Economic Transformation in Southern Africa’ taking place in Gaborone, Botswana

“Corruption is rampant in some executive arms of African governments; hence, some African countries find it difficult to totally eradicate it,” Sawyer said.

The conference comes at a time the African Union has declared 2018 as the year of winning the fight against corruption.

In remarks made to delegates, who are heads and personnel working for anti-corruption agencies in Southern Africa, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi called on African governments to ensure that they put in place sound policies pertaining to governance.

Masisi said governments should work on accounting, internal controls and auditing systems within the public sector.

“[The task of] fighting corruption should not be left to institutions of state alone but should include participation by other stakeholders such as the private sector, civil society and media,” Masisi said, adding that there is need to adhere to the rule of law and prosecute perpetrators of corruption

Economic Commission for Africa- Southern Africa Regional Office (ECA-SARO) Director, Said Adejumobi, said Southern African countries should seriously consider adopting ways of fighting corruption which, he said, is costly and impedes economic growth.

“Corruption denies Africa not only development but also global respectability. In whatever form it exists, it is very costly,” he said.

Adejumobi commended the Botswana government for ensuring that resources are well utilised, as well as for making massive investments in human capital.