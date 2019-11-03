Editorial: God bless Mr Chisale for the Church building gift

Granted, Mr Norman Chisale, the Malawi Presidential bodyguard is neither an angel nor is he a devil. He is simply a human being capable of making mistakes like all of us do but one who, like most of us, is striving to be in good relationship with God to make it to paradise on that big day. However, what he has done in his home district and village, building and donating a magnificent church building today cannot go unnoticed.

We may love or loathe him but what he has done cannot be taken away from him. God has recorded. We on earth have acknowledged. Mr Chisale has done a wonderful thing. This is why we, at Malawian Watchdog, would like to sincerely thank Mr Chisale for this gift. The resolve to build a church is worthy commendation from us. May the name of the Most High God, Jehovah, The I am Who I am, be praised for ever and ever!

How many people make good monies in our country but choose to use their money to oppress the power and perpetuate evil. How many of such people use their money to uplift the devil by committing all manners of sins because of their money.

This is not the case with Norman Chisale. It’s his money. He could do as it pleases him like most naughty people with money today do. To do evil with their money. Not Mr Chisale. He has chosen to glorify God with his money. We praise God for for what Mr Chisale has done.

God permitting and in a similar status, I shall also build churches in my village and where there is need across the country. I shall also promote the work of God like Mr Chisale has done today. I will emulate his example.

We think this must be the resolve of most of us Malawians. To make God happy with our deeds, to have something to remind God of in time of great need like King Hezekiah died.

God bless Mr Chisale. God bless us all who will emulate Mr Chisale’s example. Shalom!