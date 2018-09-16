DPP’s Ralph Jooma Fail to Develop Mangochi-Monkey Bay

Mangochi Monkey Bay Constituency Members have accused the incumbent Member of Parliament, Ralph Pachalo Jooma for failing to initiate meaningful development despite being in parliament for 10 years.

In an interview on Saturday, Yusuf Chimbalame a constituent member from Nankhwali Village said nothing has changed for Monkey-Bay Constituency which has been under the incumbent Jooma since 2009.

“Our member of Parliament Ralph Jooma has failed to develop the area. We struggle to access safe and clean water here, we don’t have enough boreholes here,” lamented Chimbalame.

He added, “We don’t even remember the last time he (Jooma) paid us a visit as our Member of Parliament, he only minds his own business and the people who elected him”

Jooma was not available for comment but was quoted in the media saying he will remain MP for Mangochi-Monkey bay until death, as the people loves him most.



In a related development, opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) shadow Member of Parliament for the constituency Gerald Kazembe vowed to develop the area once voted into power.

Kazembe was speaking during a political rally held at Mponya Primary School in Monkey.

He was shocked to learn that the only borehole near the school was operable and the school has only two teachers who operate from a 15 Kilometers distance due to lack of houses for teachers.

“Its high time we put country first before self and rescue our people from misery,” lamented Kazembe.



If elected as MCP candidate during party’s primaries elections, Kazembe will face the incumbent Ralph Jooma in 2019Tripratite Elections.