DPP’s plan to assassinate Sidik Mia fails

BLANTYRE—It is clear now that political heavyweight Sidik Mia is giving Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its president Peter Mutharika sleepless nights after plans to systemically eliminate him failed on Thursday in Blantyre.

Mia, who is also Vice President of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), as a businessman and a bona fide citizen of the land, decided to visit his fellow comrades in commerce and trade—the vendors—in Blantyre just to share notes and buy few stuffs. This was not a whistle stop tour but an errand any other citizen can undertake downtown.

His tour was successful at Blantyre flea market only to be greeted by teargas at Blantyre curio art market (Paziboli-boli) where a multitude of people flocked asking him to make a speech.

What is surprising is that the police did not even have the courtesy to warn me and my team to leave the place.

In an interview with Times Television, Mia said he will not be intimidated by the DPP attacks.

“Assuming they warned us, I assure you that I would have acted according to their instructions as I am a law abiding citizen but what they did was so retrogressive and unfortunate as my private tour didn’t in any way disturb public peace and order. The environment was peaceful, the vendors I interacted with were peaceful and all was fantastic only to be ambushed by the Police,” said Mia.

Surprisingly, Police are struggling to explain why they ambushed peaceful and unarmed citizens who were going about enjoying their constitutional right to freedom of movement as stipulated under section 37 (1) of the supreme law of the land.

“Friends, some people say that the Police Service, has of late, been infiltrated by the ruling DPP cadets. With such unfortunate incident as it happened to me yesterday, one cannot help but perhaps to lend credence to such allegations for if the Police were real professionals and not DPP cadets, they would have at least warn us to leave the place and their firing teargas canisters at us would have been justified in the event that we resisted their order to leave the place. This never happened,” wrote Mia on his official facebook page.

Since Mia joined the mighty MCP, the ruling DPP has been launching attacks against him. Mia’s influence was clearly seen in the by-elections in which two all the seats in the Southern region were grabbed by MCP candidates.