DPP’s Cecilia Chazama demolishes house she built for poor villager after losing election

Former MP for Blantyre North East, Cecilia Chazama, who was also a Minister in Peter Mutharika cabinet has demolished a house she built for a poor villager at Maleule in Lunzu, Blantyre.

It is alleged that the poor woman voted for another candidate and celebrated when this candidate won which displeased Chazama.

According to impeccable reports, Chazama, after hearing that the beneficiary was cerebrating the victory of her opponent, She hired boys who went and demolished the building.

What Chazama has done is common among politicians in Malawi. Some donated ambulances and they have been withdrawn.