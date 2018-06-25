DPP thug Charles Mchacha escapes Chilima movement wrath in Thyolo

THYOLO—Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the south escaped death at the hands of Chilima movement officials in Thyolo district on Monday.

Reports reaching Malawian Watchdog indicate that Chilima movement members had a rally in Thyolo but Mchacha wanted to disrupt the rally by sending some unknown thugs to seize the generator they were using.

The eye witness told this reporter that things turned nasty when Mchacha was spotted near by the venue of the rally. The officials were prompted to conclude that the youths who seized the generator were sent by the regional governor and they started chasing him.

In the process DPP vehicle overturned when it was being chased by members of the movement to take back an electricity generator.

The generator was recovered.

“We knew this would happen so came well prepared. We are tired of Mr. Mchacha who thinks can control everything in Malawi. His 40th day is near,” said one of the Chilima movement members.

Chilima movement is a grouping which is in support of vice president Saulos Chilima’s presidency in 2019. The movement is started as a faction in DPP after some officials said Peter Mutharika was too old to rule the country beyond 2019.

Patricia Kaliati, Noel Masangwi, Lewis Ngalande are some of the well-known politicians advancing Chilima movement agenda.

Since the movement started, Mchacha has been connected to assaults and harassment directed to the members of the faction. A month ago some DPP cadets burnt cars and a house belonging to Bon Kalindo.