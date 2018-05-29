DPP Secretary General Grezeder Jeffrey tells Saulos Chilima to go to hell; “you are an intruder”

BLANTYRE-Tension is refusing to die in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) with latest being the mercilessly verbal attack on Vice President Saulos Chilima by DPP Secretary General Grezeder Jeffrey, who is commonly known as Jeffrey wa Jeffrey.

Writing on her facebook page, Jeffrey attacked Chilima for his “band igawana zida [the band is to be split]” remarks, arguing the vice president has no any authority to utter such words cognizant of the fact that he is new in the party.

“Band ikagawane zida unasonkha nawo pachiyambi? Utha kupatsidwa ka gitala, that is ka constituency kamodzi. Koma anangokutola uko ku msewu ukugulitsa airtime basi lero mwapenta ndebvu mutivute?? You can form your own Michael yekha band. Tatopa nawe tsopano. [did you contribute to the formation of the band? You can be given a guitar, that is a constituency, only if you contributed? But you are just an intruder picked from the streets where you were selling airtime, so you should not bother us. We are fed up of your nonsense],” wrote Jeffrey.

Chilima, speaking on Saturday in Tchisi District where he presided over celebration of patron of Saint: Our Lady of Fatima for Mpherere Catholic Parish, revealed that there is wide spread corruption, abuse of tax payers’ money and theft, saying time has come for the citizenry to denounce the continued abuse of public resources by some crooked officials.

He said corruption has reached what he called “embarrassing levels” and accused perpetrators of such wicked acts of endangering the lives of many people in Malawi.

Chilima said the stench of corruption is immoral.

“Izi ndizija mumapezeka kuti bandi yagawana zida chifukwa zanyanya [this kind of immorality can lead to split of the group],” said Chilima.

His speech has made headlines and dominated WhatsApp chats and facebook posts.