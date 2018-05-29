DPP legislators want acquitted criminal George Chaponda restored as leader of the House  

LILONGWE-Members of Parliament for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have started campaign to have George Chaponda restored as leader of the House, a position currently being held by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Chaponda, former Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development was removed from the position when he was answering corruption case in the Zambia maize imports saga.

The Mulanje South West Member of Parliament (MP) was recently acquitted by the Zomba Magistrate Court after the court found him with no case to answer, a judgment which has been widely condemned as miscarriage of justice.

But after the acquittal, some DPP MPs have said that Chaponda would better be restored as leader of the House, arguing the ruling party needs strong leadership in the national assembly.

“DPP needs strong leadership in the House and the party. Chaponda would be best suited to return as the House leader,” said one MP.

The MPs’ allegiance to Chaponda comes at the time when the ruling party is wallowing in squabbles generated by the two camps who are of different view on who is capable to carry the DPP flag in 2019 general elections between vice president Saulos Chilima and state president Peter Mutharika.

Chaponda is supporting Mutharika’s candidature.

Few weeks ago, DPP national youth director Lewis Ngalande wrote an open letter to President Mutharika on internal wrangles rocking the party telling the president that some DPP officials are misleading him and he pointed out that Chaponda is one of those officials.