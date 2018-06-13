DPP legislator Mzomera Ngwira risks losing parliamentary seat

BLANTYRE—The High Court in Lilongwe has declared debt ridden Mzimba Hora Member of Parliament (MP) Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira bankrupt for his failure to pay a K62 million debt to Tata Zambia.

Judge Ken Manda was told by Tata Zambia lawyers that Mzomera Ngwira bought vehicles from the company worth K52 million in 2016, repairs totaled K7 million and spares cost K3.2 million.

The Judge heard that Ngwira was supposed to pay money at once but he failed to do so even after the company rescheduled the repayment mode to monthly installments. This prompted Justice Manda to declare the legislator bankrupt.

Commenting on the matter, legal expert Justin Dzonzi said Ngwira risks losing his parliamentary seat as the law says that an elected public officer should be removed from office if declared bankrupt.

Ngwira, who was been vocal before joining the ruling DPP, is also answering corruption and theft charges in the magistrates court in Lilongwe after allegations that he embezzled money meant for a school project in his constituency.

His party DPP is yet to come to his rescue as the party is also struggling financially, reaching an extent of pleading for bloody money from self-acclaimed man of God Shepherd Bushiri.